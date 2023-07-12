High school principals from 3 Houston ISD schools reassigned, Superintendent Mike Miles says

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District Superintendent Mike Miles announced on Wednesday that several principals within the district have been reassigned.

Miles said in a statement that the principals at Jack Yates, Worthing, and Sharpstown High Schools were informed of their reassignment via a letter sent to each school community.

District officials said the principals affected by the reassignment will continue to be employed by HISD, however, they will not be transferred to different principal positions.

The district’s human resources department plans to “collaborate with them to identify alternative positions or departments that align with their skills and experience.”

The reassignment comes after Miles announced the district added 57 schools to the New Education System (NES) Initiative to help transform underperforming schools.

One of the affected principals, Tiffany Guillory of Jack Yates High School, was the center of controversy after being let go due to a “personal matter” in December. Community members and students protested for her reinstatement. A month later, she was officially reinstated during a board meeting.

Full statement from Superintendent Mike Miles here:

Earlier today, I reassigned the principals at Jack Yates, Worthing, and Sharpstown High Schools. I informed each principal directly and sent a letter to each school community this morning.

My leadership team and I reviewed existing plans for the future of these schools and determined that new leadership was necessary to drive the kind of improvement these high schools need to start preparing their students and graduates well for the workplace and world that waits for them after high school.

We have committed to the school communities that new permanent leadership will be in place before the start of August professional development.

New principals will have the ability to fill existing vacancies, but there will not be any further staff transition on these campuses, and any campus that opted into NES-Aligned will remain part of that cohort for the 2023-2024 school year.

