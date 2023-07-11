HISD adds 57 schools to the New Education System (NES) initiative aimed to help transform campuses

The TEA announced its intention to take over the Houston Independent School District as of June 1st.

HOUSTON – More than 50 Houston Independent School District leaders have joined the New Education System Aligned (NESA) initiative, Superintendent F. Mike Miles announced Tuesday.

Miles and the HISD Leadership team made the decision to create an option for campuses to voluntarily join the New Education System after several principals who were not included in the initial 28 NES campuses requested support at their schools.

“I was pleasantly surprised when several principals embraced whole school systemic reform early and asked to be included in the New Education System,” said Miles. “I am overwhelmingly proud that these many HISD school leaders are ready to take bold action to improve outcomes for all students and eradicate the persistent achievement and opportunity gaps in our district.”

NESA is a model which focuses on HISD’s underperforming high schools and the middle and elementary schools that feed into them. NES teachers are set to receive aides and apprentices who will take care of tasks like grading papers, making copies, and discipline, and teachers will get standardized lesson plans.

Schools that have signed up for the New Education System will be called NES Aligned schools. The NES schools will be reconstituted, and teachers must reapply for their jobs. Those hired will receive significant pay raises, according to the district.

“This is one more clear signal that HISD educators are ready for change. They know our children can’t wait, and they want to be able to prepare their students for the workplace and world of 2035,” finished Miles. “As a district, we have an obligation to help them do just that.”

The 57 schools that have opted-in to the New Education System Aligned (NESA) initiative are:

Cage Elementary

Franklin Elementary

Gallegos Elementary

Harris RP Elementary

Looscan Elementary

Oates Elementary

Port Houston Elementary

Robinson Elementary

Whittier Elementary

Burrus Elementary

Coop Elementary

Durkee Elementary

Kennedy Elementary

Northline Elementary

Osborne Elementary

Smith Elementary

Wainwright Elementary

Alcott Elementary

Blackshear Elementary

Bonner Elementary

Brookline Elementary

DeZavala Elementary

Gregg Elementary

Harris JR Elementary

Hartsfield Elementary

Hobby Elementary

Lewis Elementary

Lockhart Elementary

Rucker Elementary

Seguin Elementary

Thompson Elementary

Whidby Elementary

Young Elementary

Ashford Elementary

Benavidez Elementary

Bonham Elementary

Edison Middle

Holland Middle

Project Chrysalis Middle

M.C. Williams Middle

Cullen Middle

Hartman Middle

Lawson Middle

Fondren Middle

Revere Middle

Furr High

Houston MSTC High

Scarborough High

Washington High

Madison High

Sterling High

Worthing High

Yates High

Wisdom High

Reagan K-8 Ed Center

Long Academy

Las Americas Newcomer

