HISD adds 57 schools to the New Education System (NES) initiative aimed to help transform campuses

HOUSTON – More than 50 Houston Independent School District leaders have joined the New Education System Aligned (NESA) initiative, Superintendent F. Mike Miles announced Tuesday.
Miles and the HISD Leadership team made the decision to create an option for campuses to voluntarily join the New Education System after several principals who were not included in the initial 28 NES campuses requested support at their schools.
“I was pleasantly surprised when several principals embraced whole school systemic reform early and asked to be included in the New Education System,” said Miles. “I am overwhelmingly proud that these many HISD school leaders are ready to take bold action to improve outcomes for all students and eradicate the persistent achievement and opportunity gaps in our district.”
NESA is a model which focuses on HISD’s underperforming high schools and the middle and elementary schools that feed into them. NES teachers are set to receive aides and apprentices who will take care of tasks like grading papers, making copies, and discipline, and teachers will get standardized lesson plans.
Schools that have signed up for the New Education System will be called NES Aligned schools. The NES schools will be reconstituted, and teachers must reapply for their jobs. Those hired will receive significant pay raises, according to the district.
“This is one more clear signal that HISD educators are ready for change. They know our children can’t wait, and they want to be able to prepare their students for the workplace and world of 2035,” finished Miles. “As a district, we have an obligation to help them do just that.”
The 57 schools that have opted-in to the New Education System Aligned (NESA) initiative are:
- Cage Elementary
- Franklin Elementary
- Gallegos Elementary
- Harris RP Elementary
- Looscan Elementary
- Oates Elementary
- Port Houston Elementary
- Robinson Elementary
- Whittier Elementary
- Burrus Elementary
- Coop Elementary
- Durkee Elementary
- Kennedy Elementary
- Northline Elementary
- Osborne Elementary
- Smith Elementary
- Wainwright Elementary
- Alcott Elementary
- Blackshear Elementary
- Bonner Elementary
- Brookline Elementary
- DeZavala Elementary
- Gregg Elementary
- Harris JR Elementary
- Hartsfield Elementary
- Hobby Elementary
- Lewis Elementary
- Lockhart Elementary
- Rucker Elementary
- Seguin Elementary
- Thompson Elementary
- Whidby Elementary
- Young Elementary
- Ashford Elementary
- Benavidez Elementary
- Bonham Elementary
- Edison Middle
- Holland Middle
- Project Chrysalis Middle
- M.C. Williams Middle
- Cullen Middle
- Hartman Middle
- Lawson Middle
- Fondren Middle
- Revere Middle
- Furr High
- Houston MSTC High
- Scarborough High
- Washington High
- Madison High
- Sterling High
- Worthing High
- Yates High
- Wisdom High
- Reagan K-8 Ed Center
- Long Academy
- Las Americas Newcomer
