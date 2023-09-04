88º
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Cornelia, the pup who’s beautiful and sweet

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – This week KPRC 2 Pet Project is highlighting Cornelia to help her find a family.

She is a 3-month-old Chihuahua mix with a big heart despite her tiny body. Cornelia is shy at first, but once she trusts you, she will show you her sweet personality.

She has an endearing charm that will melt your heart.

Cornelia loves playing with other dogs. Her brother also just got adopted, so she would love to find someone to keep her company.

If you’re interested in welcoming Cornelia into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

To learn more about Houston Humane Society’s Doggy Day Out program, click here.

Click here to see more pets available for adoption.

Pet Project follow-up: Cranberry

Cranberry got adopted! (Houston Humane Society)

Cranberry, who had stayed at the Humane Society for the longest time, finally found a beautiful family.

This was possible due Clear the Shelters and Pet Project. He visited our studios in June, and his adopters fell in love with him when they saw his photos. His new mom is excited to explore and play with her new friend.

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

