ATASCOCITA, Texas – An aggressive pit bull attacked a man and his wife in Atascocita Wednesday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office said.

Constable deputies received reports about an aggressive animal in the 5500 block of Coon Tree Court.

According to authorities, the caller advised that a loose pit bull bit him and his wife.

Atascocita EMS is at the scene treating the couple.

MORE STORIES