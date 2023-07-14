Dickinson family says they’re traumatized after pit bulls maul their Yorkie to death; officials decline to act

DICKINSON, Texas – A Dickinson woman said she is haunted by images of her Yorkshire Terrier being ripped apart by two pit bulls right in front of her.

Making matters even worse, she said, is the fact that more than four weeks later, police and animal control have yet to take any action against the vicious dogs or their owners.

“Used to sit here and not do nothing, but the dog changed everything for me,” Cynthia Dyer said.

Her 1-and-a-half-year-old pooch named Hendricks gave her a new lease on life.

“He was ready to go for a walk, so I was dressed. We go walking every morning,” Dyer said.

She said she never imagined that June 8 would be the last time she and her furry companion take a stroll around their Dickinson neighborhood.

“I can’t even believe this happened,” she said. “Lady came with her two pit bulls and… Jesus… they knocked me over. Knocked me out of my tennis shoes.”

Dyer said what happened next will haunt her forever.

“Next thing I know, they’re just eating my dog,” she said.

She happened to be walking with a golf club that she uses as a cane, fearful something like this could happen. She used the club to try to ward the dogs off, but it was too late.

Dyer said the husband of the woman was also knocked down while walking the pit bulls but finally came and took them away but Hendricks was dead. Despite reporting the incident to police and animal control, expecting the vicious dogs to be seized or put down, she said nothing was done.

“It’s almost like they’re giving them a pass to get one free kill. But if it happens again then there’s another animal dead or a child,” said Cynthia Dyer’s son, Eric.

Officials at the League City Animal Control facility wouldn’t go on camera but directed us to a city ordinance that in part defines vicious animals as one that has killed a domestic animal without provocation while off the owner’s property-- which seems to apply in Dyer’s situation. Officials said that definition and next course of action are discretionary.

After the deadline for our broadcast story, League City officials sent us the following statement.

“While we are saddened that an animal lost its life due this unfortunate situation, League City Animal Care, when reviewing cases for dangerous dog declarations, must consider all aspects of an incident on a case-by-case basis to ensure a fair and thorough process. Deeming a dog dangerous does not mean that the dog is automatically taken away or euthanized.

In this case, after reviewing witness statements, and considering that this was an isolated incident and that there were no previous violations of city ordinances, the decision was made to not euthanize the animals and leave them in the care of their owner.”

The pit bulls’ owners did not answer their door. Dyer and her family are pursuing legal action.

“I feel betrayed and really unfair as a taxpayer,” Eric said.

With Hendricks now buried in their backyard, he lives on through memories.

“I get three or four hours of sleep. Every day, I just can not rest, you know, I just keep reliving it,” Dyre said.