10-year-old allegedly stabs man who assaulted her mother in north Harris County, authorities say

NORTH HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a 10-year-old girl stabbed a man after he reportedly assaulted her mother, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Richcrest Drive in north Harris County.

Gonzalez said the girl witnessed a man physically assaulting the mother when at some point, he was stabbed by the 10-year-old.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in fair condition.

“Awful situation for a 10-yr-old little girl to have to witness and experience,” Sheriff Gonzalez said on X, formerly Twitter. “Children who witness the abuse of their mothers, fathers, or other family members, are impacted.”

No additional injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

