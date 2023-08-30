98º
10-year-old allegedly stabs man who assaulted her mother in north Harris County, authorities say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Harris County, Breaking Free
NORTH HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a 10-year-old girl stabbed a man after he reportedly assaulted her mother, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Richcrest Drive in north Harris County.

Gonzalez said the girl witnessed a man physically assaulting the mother when at some point, he was stabbed by the 10-year-old.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in fair condition.

“Awful situation for a 10-yr-old little girl to have to witness and experience,” Sheriff Gonzalez said on X, formerly Twitter. “Children who witness the abuse of their mothers, fathers, or other family members, are impacted.”

No additional injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

In an effort to help victims, KPRC 2 News created a series, “Breaking Free,” reporting on domestic-related violence and its horrific consequences. The series showcased various stories of survival, heartache, and some even ending in death, but each shared a list of free domestic violence resources on how to get help.

Do you know someone in need of help? KPRC 2 released the following features in “Breaking Free.”

Help is also available immediately if you need it through the following numbers:

