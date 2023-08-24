Have you seen him? Man wanted for shopping with bank cards he allegedly nabbed in several vehicle burglaries in Katy

KATY, Texas – Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 5 are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they believe is responsible for burglarizing vehicles and taking victims’ bank cards.

Authorities said on July 29, 33-year-old Sammy Kimble burglarized several vehicles in the 13500 block of Katy Freeway, stealing victims’ bank cards and other identifying information.

Surveillance video reportedly captured the suspect using the victims’ bank cards at several locations in the Katy area. Kimble was identified and charged with multiple felonies.

The suspect was described by deputy constables as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and 275 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Kimble has three active warrants for fraud and burglary of a motor vehicle X2.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

