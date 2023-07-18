Have you seen him? Video shows man snatching envelope containing cash from woman in wheelchair at NE Houston restaurant

Police are searching for a man who was caught on video grabbing an envelope of money from a customer eating at a fast-food restaurant.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man who was caught on video grabbing an envelope with money inside from a customer eating at a fast-food restaurant.

The robbery occurred on May 19 at a restaurant in the 6600 block of Tidwell Street near Homestead Road.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, a black male wearing a red and blue patterned shirt, walking up to a woman, who was in a wheelchair, at a table and grabbing an envelope from her hand. He immediately ran out of the restaurant.

The woman, as well as a man sitting next to her, appear to react defensively, calling after the man. The suspect then reportedly got into an older model maroon Pontiac sedan to flee the scene.

The woman reported to police that prior to the robbery she had gone to the bank and cashed her check. She stated that she believes the suspect saw her and followed her to the restaurant.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.