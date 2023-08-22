Drought damage hitting too close to home for some area homeowners

The visual effects of the drought can be spotted pretty much everywhere around the Greater Houston area these days.

SUGAR LAND, Texas – The visual effects of the drought can be spotted pretty much everywhere around the Greater Houston area these days.

Whether it’s grass that has burned up, lakes and ponds that have lost significant shoreline, or cracked driveways and sidewalks, “It’s been so dry that everyone’s concrete is shifting, sinking, cracking,” said Michael Stream, owner of Streamline Concrete Repair.

Stream said the havoc being wreaked on people’s properties, specifically driveways and sidewalks, is resulting in around four to five calls a day.

The cracks are usually small, but quickly escalate to become big problems where ultimately the resolution involves a small crew.

As to what is specifically causing it?

“You have clay soil that is getting as hard as the concrete when it’s dry. It shrinks and the concrete, as it’s building up and storing all the heat from during the day, it’s wanting to expand, but in a lot of cases, especially with roadways, it has nowhere to go,” said James Demoney, owner of Sam The Concrete Man.

The problems can escalate from a small crack into a big one very quickly, which can make it more challenging to address.

“The uglier the concrete gets, the more difficult it is to repair,” said Stream while at the site of home repair in Richmond.

The big question is, can it be prevented?

“No,” said Demoney, adding what is needed around Houston is, “rain, water cooler temperatures.”

What about the bigger picture that has many concerned? The foundation of their home.

“Foundation-wise, soaker hoses are great if you don’t have an irrigation system. If you have an irrigation system, use it,” said Demoney.