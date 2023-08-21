Unprecedented streaks of Houston’s heat and drought: By the extraordinary numbers

HOUSTON – It’s hot and dry. You know this, right? But here’s what you might not know about the current conditions, by the wild numbers represented in below.

45

Days of no rain in Houston

22

Days of 100-plus-degree weather

30

Total 100-degree days this year

7

Named storms so far this hurricane season

81,000

The number we need to be below in demand to not have power problems Thursday and Friday.

From the crazy temperatures to the ERCOT supply and demand, what’s the most interesting number for you? Let us know in the comments.