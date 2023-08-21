Public viewing service scheduled for murdered 11-year-old Pasadena girl

PASADENA, Texas – A public viewing service has been scheduled for a 11-year-old girl who was murdered in Pasadena.

The service for Maria Gonzalez will be held on Wednesday, August 23, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mundo Pentecostal located at 1008 S. Main Street in Pasadena.

“We are inviting our community to stand with us and say our final farewell to our daughter, Before she returns to Guatemala where she will be laid to rest. I thank you for supporting us in this very difficult time. We are regaining our strength and preparing to see Maria for the last time,” the family said in a statement.

Police said Gonzalez’ body was found wrapped in plastic and inside of a laundry basket that was placed under a bed at the Main Village Apartments. Investigators said she was strangled and sexually assaulted.

The suspect in her murder, Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, 18, was arrested Saturday in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Police said Garcia will have a hearing on Monday and will then be extradited back to Texas.

