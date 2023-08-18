HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police seeking person of interest in 11-year-old Pasadena girl’s murder, sexual assault

Police said Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, 18, was residing at the same apartment complex where the victim was found but has since left.

PASADENA, Texas – The Pasadena Police Department has released a photo of a person of interest in connection to the death of an 11-year-old girl who was strangled and sexually assaulted at her family’s apartment on Saturday.

The victim, Maria Gonzalez, was killed at an apartment complex located at 1004 Main St.

According to Pasadena PD, all apartment complex employees, including the maintenance staff, have fully cooperated with the investigation and at this point, do not appear to be involved.

Investigators said as they were processing the crime scene, a single key was located inside the apartment and collected as evidence. The key was processed by crime scene investigators and was not found to open any doors at the victim’s residence, officers said.

Police confirmed that Maria’s body was found inside a plastic trash bag that was placed inside a laundry basket and concealed under a bed inside the home. Pasadena PD said they will continue to work with the Institute of Forensic Sciences, which is assisting with the analysis of multiple pieces of evidence.

“Although we continue combing through multiple evidentiary items, including digital media, no arrests have been made; however, a person of interest has been identified,” a news release from the department said.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.