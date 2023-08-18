‘Somebody is knocking’: Voice message reveals 11-year-old Pasadena girl’s final words to father before killer attacked

PASADENA, Texas – Concern and confusion were heard in 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez’s voice as she quietly alerted her father in a voice message that someone was outside the door of their Pasadena apartment.

“Somebody is knocking on the door. I don’t know. I’m here in the room and somebody is knocking,” said Maria.

That was one of the last times Carmelo Gonzalez heard from his daughter.

He said Maria was home alone while he was at work Saturday afternoon. After receiving her messages, police said Gonzalez asked family members to check on her, but they couldn’t find Maria. When he got home, Gonzalez found his daughter dead underneath the bed. Police said the killer placed her there after strangling and sexually assaulting her.

Many people in the community are now helping Maria’s family. Meat Planet Inc. donated $1,500 on Thursday.

“We’re here to help him completely find justice for his daughter,” said April Aguirre, who works for Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is urging the community to speak up. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

“If you’re here illegally or not. It’s not a question that will ever be asked by Crime Stoppers. You’ll get your reward, you won’t even need an ID,” Aguirre said. “If the information you give us is credible and it leads to the arrest of the individual, please don’t be afraid. Come forward if you have something because as long as this person is out, nobody is safe.”

Gonzalez said he appreciates the outpouring of support from the community.

Until the killer is caught, the question remains, who knocked on the door?

Pasadena police, Crime Stoppers, the FBI and the consulate are involved in the case. Those with any information can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 713-222- TIPS (8477) or Pasadena Police Detective M. Quintanilla at 713-475-7803 and Detective S. Mata at 713-475-7878.

A vigil for Maria will be held Friday at 1004 Main St. in Pasadena from 7-8 p.m.