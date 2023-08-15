11-year-old found strangled, sexually assaulted at Pasadena apartment

PASADENA, Texas – Pasadena police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old who was strangled and sexually assaulted at her family’s apartment on Saturday.

Maria Gonzalez was killed at her home in the 1000 block of Main.

Police were dispatched to the scene around 3:07 p.m. after Maria’s father, Carmelo Gonzalez, called reporting that his daughter was not breathing. Paramedics arrived and tried to revive the child, but later pronounced her dead.

The father told police he had left for work that morning while Maria stayed home.

He said they had been talking on the phone that day and the last message he received was when she told him someone was knocking at the front door.

The father said when he returned home from work, he found her under her bed, according to investigators.

“The medical examiner concluded that the cause of death was asphyxiation due to strangulation. Additional investigation determined that the victim was sexually assaulted,” Pasadena police said.

Pasadena Police’s Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating the case. If anyone has any information about this crime, they should call Detective M. Quintanilla at 713-475-7803 or Detective S. Mata at 713-475-7878.