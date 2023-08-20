KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Logan, the pup who loves taking naps

HOUSTON – Logan loves taking naps and he could be your new best friend.

Logan had a rough start in life, but he is now receiving a lot of love from his foster mom. He likes to snuggle with his mom and two other dog siblings.

Logan is still very small. He has a midnight coat with some spots on his face.

He hopes to find his furever home with you. His adoption fee is also 50% off until Aug. 21 due to #ClearTheShelters.

If you’re interested in welcoming Logan into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

Pet Project Follow-up: Gunner

Gunner found a home! (Houston Humane Society)

This lovable big guy got his happy ending. He has a new dad and fur brother named Prince.

They love playing in their big yard with a pool.