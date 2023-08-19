Daring standoff: Rook lifts armed officers to 2nd story of home, forcing suspect wanted in deputy’s shooting to give up

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – It was a tension-filled night Thursday as armed officers mounted a mechanical crane-like device, were raised to the second level of a northeast Harris County home, and came face-to-face with a wanted suspect, leaving him with nowhere to run. This move brought an end to a nearly six-hour standoff for a man accused of trying to kill at least four law enforcement officers, according to authorities.

“It’s quite unbelievable what these officers went through to get Terran Green to surrender,” KPRC 2 Investigates reporter Bill Spencer said.

Spencer then described the maneuvers made by officers on the scene.

Officers used a bulldozer or crane-like machine, called a “rook” to punch holes into the structure of the home.

Later, three law enforcement officers positioned themselves at the top of a mechanical arm which was attached to the rook. The machine was then raised from the ground to at least 20 feet into the air, and when it stopped, officers had their guns drawn and pointed directly at Green, ordering him to surrender.

Seeing nowhere to go, Green finally gave up.

“They got him, they got him, there he goes,” onlookers could be heard saying.

The 34-year-old suspect was handcuffed and shirtless, with his pants sagging around his bare waist, as officers in tactical gear marched him away from the home on Silhouette Ridge.

Home on Silhouette Ridge in northeast Harris County heavily damaged during SWAT standoff with suspect Terran Green (KPRC)

The standoff

The mayhem on Thursday night began with the sound of gunfire erupting into the air as Green allegedly opened fire on three law enforcement officers immediately as they attempted to enter the house.

Two of the officers were struck by bullets and one was showered with shrapnel.

Armed SWAT team officers took up positions surrounding the home, with some of them positioning themselves inside other neighbors’ houses.

Green, who was wanted for shooting Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Anderson the previous day, refused to come out.

On Wednesday, Deputy Anderson pulled Green over for a traffic stop when Green allegedly shot the deputy twice in the torso, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Green and another man, identified as his brother, fled the scene.

A Blue Alert was issued for the wanted men.

The brother was detained the following day but was questioned and released. Green remained on the run.

A tip led investigators to the home where Green was said to be hiding out at, and upon seeing that his location was discovered, Green barricaded himself inside the home when he encountered the officers.

Frightened neighbors in the area were left helpless, only watched in disbelief.

“I didn’t want nobody to get shot that was with me or anybody period,” one neighbor said, adding that his priority was to get his kids to safety and out of the area.

Another neighbor interviewed by KPRC 2 said the goal was “safety, shelter, following instructions, getting out and keeping his family safe.”

At first, officers tried to negotiate with Green and when that did not work, they fired tear gas into the home. They then began punching giant holes into the house in an attempt to drive him out.

When that did not work, the three officers loaded onto the giant mechanical crane, protected by bulletproof shields, were elevated to the point where he was directly in their path.

Green is now facing four felony crimes.

“We have four charges underway for attempted capital murder,” said Rebecca Marshall, prosecutor, Harris County District Attorney’s Office. “There were four people involved in terms of victims.”

What’s next for the damaged home?

By late afternoon Friday, members of the family renting the home on Silhouette Ridge returned to the house. Several family members were seen combing through the damage; trying to salvage personal items. None would answer questions as to why Green was in the home.

The man who owns the home spoke with KPRC 2 as he surveyed the damage. He asked us not to use his name. The man said he has yet to speak with the family renting the home to get further details but did tell us they’ve been renting the house for the past three years and he’s never had problems.

“I have started the insurance process, but early days, I’ve just notified them, I’m not sure how it’s going to play out,” he said. “I’m going to try to get it cleaned up and repaired.”

Condition of the injured officers

The officers who were injured during the standoff have each been treated and released from the hospital.

Deputy Anderson received emergency surgery and, according to Sheriff Gonzalez, was initially in good spirits and recovering before suffering a setback on Friday.

“The recovery process is long and complex. We remain prayerful,” Gonzalez tweeted.

“We are very grateful right now that we are not planning four funerals for law enforcement officers,” said Assistant District Attorney Katie Warren. “Attempted capital murder of a peace officer means that there was an intent to commit the murder of a peace officer in the line of duty, so those are the most appropriate charges.”

