‘He will need prayers’: Deputy shot in NE Harris Co. identified as search for 2nd suspect continues

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The 29-year-old Harris County deputy who was shot while conducting a traffic stop has been identified.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared an image on Twitter/X of the deputy and identified him as Joseph Anderson.

According to Gonzalez, Deputy Anderson underwent successful surgery after being shot twice in his torso on Homestead Road Wednesday night.

Overnight, @HCSOTexas Deputy Joseph Anderson underwent successful surgery. He is in critical but stable condition and is improving. He will need prayers as he battles through this, so keep those prayers coming. 🙏🏼💙#HouNews pic.twitter.com/gVpiFdzuJ1 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 17, 2023

He was then transported to the hospital by LifeFlight and had surgery at Memorial Hermann Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

On Thursday morning, authorities were able to arrest one of the two suspects believed to have pulled the trigger.

SEE ALSO: Search underway for suspect who allegedly shot 29-year-old Harris Co. deputy; Other suspect released after questioning

James Green was taken into custody at 10:24 a.m., according to Texas DPS officials.

Later that afternoon, Harris County officials told KPRC 2 that they had ‘apprehended, questioned and released.’

A manhunt is still underway for the other suspect, 34-year-old Terran Green.

SEE ALSO: What is a Blue Alert in Texas and when/why is it issued?