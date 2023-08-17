Sheriff’s deputy shot in northeast Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy has been shot in northeast Harris County.

Preliminary: receiving information that one of our @HCSOTexas patrol deputies has been shot at the 13500 blk of Homestead. Our deputy is being transported by Lifeflight. Suspect(s) fled the scene. No other info at this time. Teams will be going to scene and hospital. Please

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the deputy was shot in the 13500 block of Homestead Road. The deputy is being transported to the hospital by Lifeflight.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene, according to Gonzalez.

A deputy was shot during a traffic stop at 1300 Homestead Rd. The deputy is being transported by Lifeflight to a hospital. Suspect(s) fled the scene: Black male wearing a gray shirt/black shorts driving a gray or blue Ford Explore/black tint. License #SVJ6590. Call 911. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/SUlMRBrq6M — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 17, 2023

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was wearing gray shirt and black shorts. He was driving a gray or blue Ford Explorer with license plate SVJ6590.