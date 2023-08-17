90º
Sheriff’s deputy shot in northeast Harris County, HCSO says

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy has been shot in northeast Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the deputy was shot in the 13500 block of Homestead Road. The deputy is being transported to the hospital by Lifeflight.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene, according to Gonzalez.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was wearing gray shirt and black shorts. He was driving a gray or blue Ford Explorer with license plate SVJ6590.

