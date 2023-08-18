2 officers shot; suspect believed to be gunman in deputy’s shooting possibly barricaded in NE Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said two officers have been shot after confronting who they believe to be the suspect in the shooting of a Harris County deputy Wednesday night.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, this is happening in the 11500 blk of Silhouette Ridge, near Summercreek High School.

Gonzalez said they believe the suspect, Terran Green, may possibly be barricaded at the location.

I’m enroute to the 11500 blk of Silhouette Ridge, near Summercreek High School. Preliminary: Suspect Green possibly barricaded at the location. Shots were fired; two law enforcement officers shot. Unknown condition, but initial info is that wounds are not life-threatening.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/sOILeXzTaM — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 18, 2023

Shots were fired and two law enforcement officers have been shot.

Gonzalez said the officers are in unknown condition.

One officer is believed to be with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office while another is from the US Marshal’s Office.

“Please stay clear of the area, as this is an active scene,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the location is a home.

“We believe we have the location contained and there is no immediate threat to broader community. It’s unknown if others are inside the house,” he said.

The wounded law enforcement officers are being taken to a hospital.

RELATED: Search underway for suspect who allegedly shot 29-year-old Harris Co. deputy; Other suspect released after questioning

‘He will need prayers’: Deputy shot in NE Harris Co. identified as search for 2nd suspect continues