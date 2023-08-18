Road to recovery: Harris County deputy shot during traffic stop talking, laughing after undergoing emergency surgery

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County deputy who was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday is recovering miraculously after surgery, talking and even joking with his family, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The good news about the deputy comes as the search for his suspected shooter, Terran Green, continues.

“He’s awake and alert. Laughing,” Gonzalez told he media. “He has a twin brother that’s in the sheriff’s office department as well and there was a debate as to who is the better looking one.”

Sheriff Gonzalez said Deputy Joseph Anderson, 29, was conducting a traffic stop in the 13500 block of Homestead Road, in northeast Harris County, when he was fired upon. The suspects fled the scene.

The deputy was then transported to the hospital by LifeFlight as a manhunt was launched for two men authorities believed were responsible.

“Within about a minute or so, our dispatcher received reports that the officer was down, and witnesses began to advise us that there was an officer that was wounded at the scene. Within a couple of minutes, EMS was able to move in and begin life-saving measures,” Gonzalez said.

The wounded deputy, who suffered at least two bullet wounds to the upper torso, was rushed to the Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Gonzalez said Anderson has been with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for the past year and three months.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Blue Alert in regard to the search for the suspects.

What is a Blue Alert in Texas and when/why is it issued?

On Thursday morning, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said they had detained one of the suspects, James Green, at 10:24 a.m. Later, officials from Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC 2 that he was “apprehended, questioned and released.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a reward offering of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of Terran Green and any other person(s) involved in the shooting.

The FBI also announced their reward of up to a $20,000. In addition, Crime Stoppers added $5,000 to the amount, for a collective reward total of $45,000.

