Second woman arrested in fatal shooting of 5-year-old boy who was hit by stray bullet on balcony in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A second woman has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old boy in southwest Houston in 2020, the Houston Police Department said.

Alexis Moshae Gore, 25, is charged with murder in the 177th State District Court.

Another suspect, 30-year-old Shapree Monique Stoneham, is in custody and charged with murder in the 182nd State District Court.

Shapree Monique Stoneham, 30 (HPD)

The shooting happened on March 31, 2020, around 10:45 p.m. at an apartment complex located at 8155 Richmond Ave.

According to HPD, 5-year-old Jordan Allen Jr. was standing on a second-story apartment balcony when he was struck in the head by a stray bullet.

Police said he was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital, which is where he died on April 3, 2020.

An initial investigation led to the identification of Stoneham as a suspect in the shooting. Investigators said she had no known relation to the victim, who appeared to have been struck when Stoneham fired a gunshot from nearby. On Aug. 13, 2021, she was arrested on a charge of murder.

Further investigation identified Gore as another suspect in this case, HPD said. She was arrested Wednesday and reportedly admitted to investigators her involvement in the incident. Police said two other suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information on the identities and/or whereabouts of the wanted suspects or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.