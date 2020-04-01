5-year-old boy in critical condition after being hit by stray bullet in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting they said left a 5-year-old boy in critical condition in west Houston Tuesday.

Police said the incident happened in the 8100 block of Richmond at around 8:55 p.m. when the child was shot on a balcony.

The child’s father quickly transported the boy to a trauma center and located a Houston Fire Department ambulance while en route, police said.

Police said the child was transferred to the ambulance and taken to a nearby trauma center, where the child remains in critical condition according to HPD.

According to Lt. Yi at scene, the child and at least one adult relative were on the balcony when someone began shooting from the parking lot. Yi said it appears that the shooter(s) fired at the relative on the balcony, missing and striking the child.

Police said several neighbors said they heard about four or five shots.

At this time, police said the child is in surgery and his condition is unknown.