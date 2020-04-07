5-year-old hit by bullet intended for family member a week ago dies, police say

HOUSTON – A 5-year-old boy who was shot last week died Monday, Houston police said.

According to police, no one has been arrested for the shooting yet.

Police said the incident happened in the 8100 block of Richmond at around 8:55 p.m. last Tuesday when the child was shot on a balcony.

RELATED: Boy, 5, in critical condition after being hit by stray bullet in SW Houston, police say

The child’s father quickly transported the boy to a trauma center and located a Houston Fire Department ambulance while en route, police said.

Police said the child was transferred to the ambulance and taken to a nearby trauma center, where the child remained in critical condition after surgery until Monday, April 6, according to HPD.

According to Lt. Yi, the child and at least one adult relative were on the balcony when someone began shooting from the parking lot. Yi said it appeared that the shooter(s) fired at the relative on the balcony, missing and striking the child.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.