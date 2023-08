A victim fatally shot two alleged robbery suspects in east Houston on Wednesday, Houston police said.

Police were called to the scene in the 1700 block of South Sgt. Macario Garcia Drive around 11:10 a.m. due to what they are calling “a robbery gone wrong.”

Details are limited at this time, but police said two people are confirmed dead.

