Houston man believes he was followed from ATM after vehicle broken into

HOUSTON – A Houston man’s vehicle was broken into in broad daylight Saturday and he believes he may have been followed for miles after stopping at an ATM.

The man said the thief stole cash and electronics from his truck.

He had just left an ATM in the Montrose area, but the break-in happened in west Houston. A witness caught the theft on camera.

Maamun Danmaisoro said he had just taken $1,000 out from an ATM at a Wells Fargo about 8 miles from where the break-in happened.

He said he went inside a tailor for a quick second and then saw the thief break into his car.

In the cell phone video a witness took, you can see a man breaking through a window and then making his way inside the car. The video shows him taking a backpack before getting into a maroon car and driving off.

Danmaisoro said he tried to get in his car and chase the person, but he lost him.

Danmaisoro owns a real estate business and said he had a laptop and important documents inside the backpack that was stolen.

A Good Samaritan reached out to him on social media saying they found his backpack on the side of the highway about three miles away. Fortunately, the electronics were still inside the backpack, but the money is still gone.

He said it is disturbing that the suspects are still out there.

“They might not be caught this time, but their road is definitely short and they’re going to be caught and they’re going to be unlucky,” Danmaisoro said.

Danmaisoro said he has filed a police report.

In June, HPD said jugging cases have been on the rise throughout the city. They encourage people to be aware of their surroundings and to pay attention to if you are being followed from an ATM.