Suspect arrested, charged for biting constable deputy’s face after fight with man in north Harris County

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Semaj Anderson, 32 (Constable Mark Herman's Office)

HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged for biting a peace officer with Constable Mark Herman’s Office in north Harris County Saturday, authorities said.

Constable deputies were called to the 2100 block of Brundage Drive for a disturbance.

Upon arrival, one of them observed two men who were involved in a fight.

The constable deputy said he attempted to detain one of the men but he began to resist. During a brief struggle, authorities said the man and constable deputy fell to the ground and the suspect bit the deputy on the cheek, causing minor injuries. Investigators said the man was safely detained and identified as 32-year-old Semaj Anderson.

Anderson was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. He was charged with assault on a peace officer.

His bond was set at $25,000 out of the 182nd District Court.

