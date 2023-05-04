2 correction officers hospitalized after attack by 17-year-old inmate who was set to be released

BEAUMONT, Texas – Two Jefferson County correction officers were hospitalized after reportedly being assaulted by a 17-year-old inmate.

On Monday, around 5:30 p.m., authorities said the two officers were attacked and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

One of the officers was treated and later released, but the second officer suffered a serious medical emergency and remains in critical condition.

The inmate, 17-year-old Alijah Gill, was not injured during the assault.

Authorities said before the incident, Gill was granted parole for his previous felony theft charge, and arrangements were being made for his release.

Since he violated the terms of his probation, he has since been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant. His bond has been set at $100,000 for each charge.