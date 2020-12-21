Baytown man accused of attacking deputy with steel dog chain

Thomas Alton Rachal, 34, charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Public Servant for his attack on the Deputy and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for assaulting the witness.

BAYTOWN, Texas – A Baytown man is accused of attacking a deputy Friday with a steel dog chain, according to the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office.

Thomas Alton Rachal, 34, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an attack on a witness.

Officials said Precinct 8 deputy constable M. Self was working an approved off-duty job in the 17500 block of El Camino Real at 12:15 p.m. when Rachal was spotted on the property and inside the Islamic Center, officials said.

Rachal was previously given a criminal trespass warning for the location by a Houston police officer within the same week, officials said.

A witness told Rachal to leave the property, at which time he became irate and started an argument, officials said. When Deputy Self approached Rachal, the suspect reached into his pocket and pulled out a thick steel dog chain with a knot tied in it, officials said. Once the chain was pulled from the suspect’s pocket, Deputy Self drew his weapon and ordered Rachal to drop the chain, but he continued to swing, striking Self in the left ear and left side of his head and temple, officials said.

Self lost his balance and fell, officials said. Once Self was on the ground, Rachal attempted to attack him again but a witness raised his hand to shield Self from being struck again, according to officials. During the incident, the witness was also struck by the chain and sustained a bruise and small cut to his left forearm, officials said.

Rachal was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail where his bond was set at $20,000.

Self and the witness were both treated for their injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.