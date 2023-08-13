1-year-old airlifted to hospital after falling into pool at Atascocita apartment complex

ATASCOCITA, Texas – The Atascocita Fire Department said a 1-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after a near drowning at an apartment complex.

AFD is on scene of a near drowning at the Lake Forest Apartments in Atascocita. LifeFlght is enroute. pic.twitter.com/Rvrz0T5o9d — Atascocita Fire Department (@AVFDOEM) August 13, 2023

It happened at the Lake Forest Apartments. The department said a 1-year-old fell into a pool at the complex.

Lifeflight responded to the scene and flew the 1-year-old to a hospital. The child’s condition is unknown at this time.