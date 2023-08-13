100º
1-year-old airlifted to hospital after falling into pool at Atascocita apartment complex

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

ATASCOCITA, Texas – The Atascocita Fire Department said a 1-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after a near drowning at an apartment complex.

It happened at the Lake Forest Apartments. The department said a 1-year-old fell into a pool at the complex.

Lifeflight responded to the scene and flew the 1-year-old to a hospital. The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

