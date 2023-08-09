Large-scale Houston meth supplier sentenced to 25 years for ‘pumping poison into the community’

HOUSTON – A 30-year-old Houston man has been sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison for his role in a meth distribution conspiracy, the United States Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Aslay Jordan Salas pleaded guilty on June 28, 2022. He was sentenced to 293 months in federal prison, which will be immediately followed by five years of supervised release, according to the DOJ.

In handing down the sentence, the court found Salas was a large-scale meth distribution supplier and was allegedly “pumping poison into the community for years,” U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal said.

At the time of his plea, Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said Salas admitted to supplying meth in a drug transaction that occurred on Nov. 20, 2017, at a location on Little York Drive in Houston. Investigators said he specifically transported the meth to the location and left shortly after the deal took place. Officers reportedly stopped Salas after the drug transaction and found a Beretta 9mm pistol in his vehicle.

Salas will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

