SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas – Two men were charged after the Stratford Police Department allegedly reported finding 175,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in Sherman County.

KFDA-TV reported that on July 27 at around 5 p.m., Stratford Chief of Police Richard Coborn was on patrol near US Highway 54 and Beaver Road when he stopped a car for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as Maurice Bradford and the passenger was identified as Devin Dunn, reports said.

175,000 fentanyl pills worth $5.2 million reportedly found during traffic stop in Texas town (Stratford Police Department)

According to Chief Coborn, he noticed inconsistencies with Bradford and Dunn’s stories about their trip and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Coborn then searched the car and found a loaded black handgun with a “high-capacity” magazine and a black duffel bag that had 175,000 blue M-30 fake pills inside, KFDA said.

The pills were reportedly tested and came back positive for fentanyl.

KFDA said according to street value estimates, the drugs are worth nearly $5.2 million.

Bradford and Dunn allegedly admitted to being drug dealers from Wichita, Kansas.

Authorities said the men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

