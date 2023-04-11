Fighting Fentanyl takes shape in Austin and in the Houston area

HOUSTON – Austin is seeing a legislative fight this session that not only involves both chambers but also both sides of the aisle.

“It’s great that lawmakers are considering and putting the focus on fentanyl,” said Dr. Nisha Varghese, a doctor with AccessHealth.

As a doctor who treats patients with “substance abuse disorders of all kinds,” as she put it, Varghese finds the rise in fentanyl in recent years concerning.

“People are dying, kids are dying, teenagers are dying. And this is unprecedented,” said Varghese in an interview with KPRC 2 Investigates.

Varghese’s message is simple... “This is something that parents should definitely be aware of.”

Another group that has taken notice are lawmakers in Austin.

During this session, dozens of bills have been filed in the legislature regarding a drug that is different from what has been seen before. “This is not just weed. This is the stuff. It will kill you. Just one time, you get a hold of the wrong pill it will kill you,” said State Senator John Whitmire.

Bills have been filed in the House and the Senate focused on education, safety, and accountability.

The filings also come from both sides of the aisle.

“I didn’t realize until I got here this session. I filed my bill,” said State Representative Tom Oliverson. “Literally how many people on both sides of the aisle were thinking the same exact thing.”

While Varghese is encouraged by the fight in Austin, she adds the fight truly begins with others putting the focus on it first.

“It should really start with the family, parents educating their children,” she added.

KPRC 2 Investigates will continue to track the developments of the Fentanyl fight in Houston, Austin, and at the border.

