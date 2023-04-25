Bill to combat youth fentanyl crisis to be introduced after multiple teens overdose in a Texas school district

CARROLLTON, Texas – Ryan Vaughn’s daughter, Sienna, was just 16 years old when she died of an overdose after unknowingly ingesting fentanyl.

The cheerleader and high school junior had just finished enjoying a barbecue at home with her family Feb. 19, when she and a friend went upstairs to hang out.

“We discovered them an hour to two hours after they had taken these pills. My daughter was already dead,” Vaughn said Monday. Her friend was able to be revived. The girls had taken what they believed was Percocet but actually contained fentanyl, the highly potent and addictive synthetic opiate that can be deadly with a dose as small as the tip of a pencil.

