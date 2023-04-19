82º

Harris County law enforcement leaders meet to discuss strategies to target fentanyl overdoses

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Harris County and Houston law enforcement announced on Wednesday the creation of a new task force to prevent fentanyl overdoses. (kprc)

HARRIS COUNTY – Harris County law enforcement leaders are having a news conference on Wednesday to discuss plans to combat fentanyl due to the growing amount of overdoses tied to the drug in the county.

The meeting is happening around 2 p.m. at the Harris County Criminal Justice Center. You can watch the news conference in the video player above.

According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, authorities are going to discuss a task force and other ways they can crack down on fentanyl dealers.

The following officials will be attending:

  • Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg
  • Drug Enforcement Agency Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux
  • Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez
  • Houston Police Chief Troy Finner
  • Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger, district attorney liaison for the Houston Area Police Chiefs Association

