Harris County law enforcement leaders meet to discuss strategies to target fentanyl overdoses

Harris County and Houston law enforcement announced on Wednesday the creation of a new task force to prevent fentanyl overdoses.

According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, authorities are going to discuss a task force and other ways they can crack down on fentanyl dealers.

The following officials will be attending: