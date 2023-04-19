Harris County law enforcement leaders meet to discuss strategies to target fentanyl overdoses

HARRIS COUNTY – Harris County law enforcement leaders are having a news conference on Wednesday to discuss plans to combat fentanyl due to the growing amount of overdoses tied to the drug in the county.
The meeting is happening around 2 p.m. at the Harris County Criminal Justice Center. You can watch the news conference in the video player above.
According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, authorities are going to discuss a task force and other ways they can crack down on fentanyl dealers.
The following officials will be attending:
- Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg
- Drug Enforcement Agency Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux
- Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez
- Houston Police Chief Troy Finner
- Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger, district attorney liaison for the Houston Area Police Chiefs Association