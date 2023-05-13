‘Wicked’ drug dealer in Dickinson sentenced to 50 years in prison

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A narcotics dealer was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison, according to the Galveston County Attorney’s Office.

In a two-day trial, William Jimmerson Scott was found guilty of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. Scott will be eligible for parole after serving 25 percent of his sentence.

Tips leads to investigation

Law enforcement began investigating after officers received a tip about a man, known as “Wicked,” selling narcotics from his home in Dickinson.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Organized Crime Task Force investigated Scott, including conducting surveillance, and eventually established probable cause for a search warrant for Scott’s house, prosecutors said.

The search warrant was executed on July 21, 2021 at the home where officers found more than 60 grams of liquid cocaine, over 18 grams of crack cocaine, baggies commonly used by narcotics dealers to package narcotics and a scale, commonly used by dealers to weigh the drugs they sell, prosecutors said.

Scott was indicted for a first degree felony offense of possessing four to 200 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver.

His trial began May 10 and was concluded on May 11.

During the trial, the jury was shown the drugs, firearms, and drug paraphernalia officers seized during the search.

Scott did not testify in his own defense.

In her closing argument, ADA Jennifer Fisher argued to the jury Galveston County takes these crimes very seriously and our citizens and community need to be protected. The jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes before finding Scott guilty.

Scott chose to have the judge assess punishment.

During the punishment phase, evidence showed that Scott not only had five previous drug related convictions, but also had convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and indecency with a child by exposure, according to the release. Fisher pointed out that Scott had gotten numerous chances to turn his life around, and he chose this life. She also argued that it was necessary to send a message not only to the defendant, but to anyone even thinking of selling drugs in Galveston County that they will be held accountable and sent to prison for a very long time.

Before pronouncing sentencing, Judge Jeth Jones told Scott that he had been investigated, charged, indicted, and prosecuted as a drug dealer. He was convicted by a jury as a drug dealer and that he was being punished by the court as a drug dealer. The Judge told Scott that drug dealers are not welcome in Galveston County.