Police carry out drug bust at boxing match with 500 attendees in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Police conducted a drug bust on Friday during a boxing match that was attended by about 500 people in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department was dispatched to the 7100 block of Clarewood Drive around 7:30 p.m. because a caller said a man had a gun inside of a building and appeared suspicious.

When officers arrived, they noticed the large boxing event and said it smelled like marijuana inside. People ran out of the building when they saw police.

Authorities said there was marijuana, mushrooms, and possibly cocaine placed on several tables inside the venue and being sold. Police did not identify anyone involved or say if any arrests were made.

This incident is under investigation.