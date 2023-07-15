86º

LIVE

Local News

Police carry out drug bust at boxing match with 500 attendees in southwest Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston Police Department
There was a drug bust on Friday during a boxing match that was attended by about 500 people in southwest Houston. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Police conducted a drug bust on Friday during a boxing match that was attended by about 500 people in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department was dispatched to the 7100 block of Clarewood Drive around 7:30 p.m. because a caller said a man had a gun inside of a building and appeared suspicious.

When officers arrived, they noticed the large boxing event and said it smelled like marijuana inside. People ran out of the building when they saw police.

Authorities said there was marijuana, mushrooms, and possibly cocaine placed on several tables inside the venue and being sold. Police did not identify anyone involved or say if any arrests were made.

This incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email