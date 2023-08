HOUSTON – Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Silver Alert for a 55-year-old woman who was reportedly diagnosed with young-onset dementia.

Josephine Fast was last seen Friday in the 7900 block of Canal Street at around 2:30 p.m.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, she was wearing a lime green shirt and dark blue sweatpants on the day of her disappearance.

Anyone with information concerning Fast’s whereabouts is urged to contact HPD at 832-394-1840.