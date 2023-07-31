Houston man convicted for sex trafficking 15-year-old allegedly used ‘meth, a gun, and intimidation’ to control victim

HOUSTON – A 31-year-old Houston man has been found guilty of trafficking a 15-year-old girl for commercial sex by using force, fraud or coercion, the United States Department of Justice announced Monday.

Giovanny Xavier Limon, also known as Ace or Ace One, reportedly trafficked the teen in May and June 2022. The girl was forced to engage in sex with strangers on numerous occasions and had to turn over all proceeds to Limon and his associates, the DOJ said.

Investigators said Limon forced the girl to use meth and photographed her in lingerie that he and others had provided. The pictures, among others, were used to advertise the teen on the internet, authorities said.

“The jury saw evidence of how Limon displayed his moniker in the photos used in the commercial sex ads leaving little doubt who was controlling the minor’s actions,” a news release from the DOJ said.

The jury also heard how Limon harbored the minor in several hotels as well as his family members’ residences.

The girl, who testified at trial, reportedly described how Limon often carried a knife, supplied her with drugs, tattooed her arm, intimidated her and “destroyed her will to live.”

“Meth, a gun, and intimidation. Those were the tools Limon used to exploit and traffic a young girl for his own financial benefit - a child who then lost her will for life itself,” U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said. “This conviction ensures he can never do this to another child and sends a message to anyone who wants to use our children for commercial sex - we will find you and bring you to justice.”

According to Hamdani, the defense tried to convince the jury that the girl was acting alone and Limon was just a scapegoat so she would not get in trouble at home when she returned. The jury did not believe those claims and found Limon guilty for his alleged role.

U.S. District Judge David Hittner presided over the trial and set sentencing for Oct. 26. At that time, Limon faces up to life in federal prison. Limon has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.

