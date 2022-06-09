Bissonnet Track pimp ‘Lavish Lewis’ facing up to life in prison on sex trafficking charges, US Attorney says

Larry Odell Lewis, self-proclaimed as “Lavish,” was taken into custody on June 8.

HOUSTON – A 46-year-old Houston man has been taken into custody on charges of sex trafficking and could possibly spend the rest of his life behind bars, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced.

Larry Odell Lewis, self-proclaimed as “Lavish,” was arrested Wednesday after a federal grand jury returned an eight-count indictment against the accused pimp on June 2.

According to prosecutors, Lewis allegedly used force, fraud and coercion to cause four adult women to engage in commercial sex. The indictment alleges some of the acts occurred on the Bissonnet Track, an infamous area of Houston known to be plagued by prostitution and prostitution-related crimes.

He also coerced the women to do similar acts across state lines, according to the charges.

If convicted, Lewis faces up to life imprisonment and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

The Department of Public Safety and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office conducted the investigation with assistance from the FBI as part of the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance (HTRA).

Established in 2004, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Houston formed the HTRA to combine resources with federal, state and local enforcement agencies and prosecutors, as well as non-governmental service organizations to target human traffickers while providing necessary services to those that the traffickers victimized. Since its inception, HTRA has been recognized as a national model in identifying and assisting victims of human trafficking and prosecuting those engaged in trafficking offenses.

