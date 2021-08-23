Bissonnet prostitution hot spot: Officials to address issue ahead of Houston Bill 2795 going into effect on Sept. 1

HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Houston City Council Member Edward Pollard are expected to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. with other local officials Monday to remind residents of the effective date of House Bill 2795, and how the two offices are partnering to address Bissonnet Street -- between Beltway 8 and Southwest Freeway -- an area known nationally for prostitution.

Watch the full news conference in the video player at the top of this article as soon as it can be processed.

Beginning Sept. 1, 2021, the solicitation of prostitution will be a felony punishable up to two years in jail.

In an effort to educate the community on this law change, as well as cultivate safer neighborhoods and areas for business to flourish, Ramsey and Pollard say they are addressing prostitution and human trafficking on Bissonnet Street, one of the nation’s most notorious hotspots for prostitution.

Additional attendees available for comment include: