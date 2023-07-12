Bissonnet Track: Inside its shadowy history, efforts aimed at curbing prostitution, sex trafficking in notorious area

HOUSTON – The so-called Bissonnet Track is in the news consistently for its ties to prostitution, human trafficking and more.

Here’s a more expansive look at what the Bissonnet Track is, its history and efforts from law enforcement and local organizations to address issues in the area.

What is it?

“The Bissonnet Track” or “Track” or “The Blade” are all the same thing -- an infamous area in southwest Houston known for its gritty and forward prostitution activity.

The area is a 1.3-mile stretch along Bissonnet between the Southwest Freeway and Sam Houston Parkway/Beltway 8. The area is known as an international hub for prostitution and human trafficking.

KPRC 2′s Robert Arnold noted in 2021 that the area is so notorious that there are videos on YouTube highlighting prostitution and it is also mentioned in Wikipedia’s list of “Red Light” districts.

Officials have noted that prostitutes, pimps and Johns openly mix in the area, which is filled with restaurants, businesses and schools. In 2017, The Bissonnet Track was No. 1 on a list of top area hotspots for prostitution.

History

While the origins of the Bissonnet Track are shadowy and ill-defined, KPRC 2 has covered issues in this area for at least the last 25 years.

KPRC 2′s Robert Arnold recalled his coverage over the years, saying that the concentration of motels, side streets and easy access to the highway have likely been a factor in the staying power and prominence of this district.

Inside efforts to address ‘The Track,’ from closing down streets to proposed injunctions

Over the years, many in law enforcement have tried a number of strategies to attempt to curb the prostitution and human trafficking in the area. Here are just some of the recent efforts attempted to diminish illegal activity in the area:

Help if you’re a victim

If you want to report human trafficking

To report suspected human trafficking to federal law enforcement: 1-866-347-2423

