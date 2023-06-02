‘Bissonnet is closed for business’: HPD shuts down roads near infamous southwest Houston ‘Track’ known for prostitution

HOUSTON – An infamous area in southwest Houston known for its gritty and forward prostitution activity is beginning to clear out after police said they’ve recently implemented new measures.

According to Houston police, officers have started temporarily blocking off two streets every night on the ‘Bissonnet Track’ in an effort to deter criminal activity.

HPD’s Westside Division Commander Reece Hardy said their team has made more than 300 prostitution-related arrests in the area.

The streets of Plainfield and Center Parkway, between Bissonnet and the Southwest Freeway, have been closed. Hardy says when those streets are opened, it creates a loop for those who are working in the area to circle around.

Business owners nearby say having the police close certain streets has reduced the amount of activity drastically.

“I don’t even see anybody on the street anymore,” one business owner said.

“We are looking at ways and strategies to be able to continue this moving forward,” Hardy added.

A new approach to addressing a community concern: the Bissonnet Track.



In collaboration with businesses in the area, elected officials, other local agencies and concerned Houstonians, our officers are temporarily blocking off two streets every night.#OneSafeHouston pic.twitter.com/cRDPohHbYs — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 2, 2023

