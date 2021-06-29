4 Houston-area gang members accused of recruiting teens, forcing them to become sex workers, federal officials say

HOUSTON – Four Houston-area gang members have been indicted on human trafficking charges in connection with the prostitution of young teens, the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas said Tuesday.

According to court records, Clarence “Chris” Chambers, 29, Javon “Glizzy” Opoku, 20, Damarquis “Lil Blue” McGee, 23, and Andres “Andro” Portillo, 20 are accused of trafficking young runaway girls and putting them to work on the Bissonnet Track, also known as the “Blade.”

Chambers, Opoku, McGee and Portillo worked together to recruit the young teens and then forced them to “engage in sex acts for money in cars and hotels around the Blade,” according to the indictment.

The group would pass the victims around, teach each other the “pimp game” and forced the girls to walk the Blade and sell their bodies, while they kept the proceeds, according to the charges.

“Some of the defendants also allegedly required daily quotas each night from their victims. If the victims failed to meet their daily quotas, they were severely punished through beatings and humiliation,” according to the indictment.

Ad

If the girls wanted to switch between pimps, court records show that they would have to “pay an exit fee or get ‘beat out’ to do so.”

Each of the men is expected to appear in court over the course of a few weeks. If convicted, they could each face from 15 years up to life in federal prison.