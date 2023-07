Houston Independent School District Superintendent Mike Miles is holding the latest in a series of family meetings.

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District Superintendent Mike Miles is holding the latest in a series of family meetings designed to share more information about his vision for the district.

You can watch the meeting in the video player above.

The latest meeting comes after the district announced Wednesday that librarian positions at 28 schools would be eliminated and the libraries would be converted into ‘Team Centers” where kids with behavioral issues will be sent.

MORE STORIES