1,675 vacant positions, 672 filled positions cut at Houston ISD’s central office as part of reorganization

HOUSTON – During the latest round of community meetings held via Zoom on Thursday, Houston Independent School District Superintendent Mike Miles provided more details on the numbers of positions which would be eliminated from the district’s central office.

According to a slide shared during the presentation via Zoom, 1,675 vacant positions were cut as well as 672 filled jobs as part of the reorganization process. In total, 2,347 positions will be cut from the central office.

“The 672 people are in the process of looking for other jobs and many of them will receive positions in the district,” Miles said.

The number of central office jobs have been decreased from 10,204 from June when Miles became superintendent to 7,857 in July.

The department which saw the largest decrease in positions was the chief academic office. The number of positions in the chief academic office dropped from 2,478 to 1,052. Miles had previously said the district would be eliminating between 500-600 positions in the chief academic office.

Miles had previously said there would also be more departments impacted in the district than just the chief academic office.

“There will also be a reorganization of communications, school leadership, professional development, those are the main ones, the ones that I said at the very beginning that we didn’t reorganize yet, our finance and the chief operations office, those we didn’t want to disturb right now because we are actually in the middle of transporting kids in summer school and nutrition services, and they are larger organizations and it takes more time to make sure we do it in a way that is sound and will maximize efficiencies,” he said during a previous Zoom meeting.

