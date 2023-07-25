85º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

Katy ISD Board of Trustees votes to approve pay increase for all employees; starting teacher pay now at $62,400

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Katy ISD, Pay Raise, Education
Katy ISD announces first three weeks of classes to be entirely online

KATY, Texas – The Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees has unanimously voted to approve the district’s compensation plan during a meeting Monday.

According to the district, the plan calls for a 3% pay raise above the midpoint for all employees.

Approval for this compensation increase will now set the starting teacher pay at $62,400.

In 2022, the board approved mid-point pay grade increases of 5% for all district classroom teachers and hourly employees and a 3% raise for all other employees for the 2022-2023 school year. According to a news release from the district, it was one of the highest starting teacher salaries in the region.

MORE STORIES

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Prairie View A&M University graduate with a master’s degree in Digital Media Studies from Sam Houston State. Delta woman. Proud aunt. Lover of the color purple. 💜

email