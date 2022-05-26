Katy ISD approves pay increase for teachers, raise starting pay to $60,700, district says

HOUSTON – Katy Independent School District board of trustees approved mid-point pay grade increases of 5% for all district classroom teachers and hourly employees and a 3% raise for all other employees for the 2022-2023 school year.

According to a release, classroom teachers, specifically, will see an increase of $3,600, while the starting pay for a new teacher will be $60,700 -- one of the highest starting teacher salaries in the region.

“As a Board, it’s a priority to invest in our hardworking staff and maintain competitive salaries to attract and retain high-quality employees,” said Lance Redmon, Katy ISD Board Vice President. “Our employees have demonstrated an inspiring resilience over the last two years and consistently ensure that our students have access to resources and opportunities for success.”