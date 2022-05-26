88º

LIVE

Local News

Houston ISD increases starting teacher salary by 11%, effective next school year, superintendent says

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: HISD, local, community, education, money
Houston Independent School District (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District Superintendent Millard House II announced Thursday an update to the district’s compensation plan for teachers, according to a release.

The new starting salary for new HISD teachers is now $61,500, an 11% pay increase, House announced in a news conference.

HISD previously announced its five-year strategic plan on a 6.75% raise for teachers but has since updated that plan that will make the district’s salaries more competitive in the Houston area.

“It is pass due time to live up to this end of the bargain, and from a compensation standpoint,” House said. “We believe this revised plan is a big step in the right direction in reference to this goal. "

93% of our current teachers have said they will return to HISD next year, House said.

“If we want to attract the best talent, we want the students to have the best teachers and high-quality learning,” HISD Board President Judith Cruz said. “We have to be competitive, and we have to make sure to retain and attract the best teachers to this district.”

House also announced that most of HISD employees will have a pay rate of at least $15 an hour.

The new rate will go into effect at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, according to House.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email