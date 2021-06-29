Pay increase approved for Katy ISD teachers

KATY, Texas – Teachers in the Katy Independent School District can expect to see a bump in their paychecks starting soon.

The Katy ISD Trustees approved a 2% pay increase for teachers during Monday’s board meeting, according to a news release.

“Trustees made it a budget priority to ensure teachers and staff are recognized for their ongoing commitment to district students and families following a school year fraught with a pandemic, a winter freeze and many other challenges,” the district announced.

The pay increase will go into effect in July, or “depending on the staff member’s contract start date, with a 1% one-time lump sum payment to be provided this December.”

According to the district, the pay increases are “calculated based on an employee’s midpoint rates of pay found on the Katy ISD Human Resources webpage.”

The district confirmed that part-time employees will also be included in the pay increase.

Visit Katyisd.org for more information.