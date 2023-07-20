Many questions as Texans training camp nears beginning

HOUSTON – Hi everybody, this is KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy checking in with this week’s Houston Texans Newsletter.

I hope everyone has had a great summer. Here we are in later July, and Texans camp is just around the corner. In fact, it all ramps up next week at the Methodist Training Center when the players report on Tuesday and camp workouts kickoff on Wednesday morning.

The Texans will have a lot of questions to be answered as camp begins and the countdown to the season begins. Here are a few to look out for:

Quarterback decision: Top pick C.J. Stroud is going to be the guy but the timing is unclear. He will get many 1st team reps along with Davis Mills. We’ll see how quickly Stroud takes over the job during camp and if he’ll be the starter by week one. Stroud made big strides during offseason OTA’s and mini camp and drew rave reviews from his teammates. Big learning curve lies ahead but Stroud should take the necessary steps.

Running Back: Good situation here with Dameon Pierce returning but now he has some support with the signing of Devin Singletary who comes over from the Bills where he was productive as their lead back the past three years.

WR: This is going to be interesting. Robert Woods is 31 and experienced but comes off a so-so year in Tennessee. Noah Brown was decent with the Cowboys and TE Darren Schultz accounted for 2,000 yds and 17 TD the past three years catching balls from Dak Prescott. John Metchie III appears to be fully healthy but has to shake off the rust and Nico Collins looks to have a breakout third season. Rookies to watch are Tank Dell from UH pick in round 3 and Xavier Hutchinson from Iowa State taken in the 6th round.

DEFENSE: Rookie Will Anderson Jr. is poised to have a nice season and the Texans have some nice pieces on that side up front and the LB Corp led by Denzel Perryman and Christian Harris. In the secondary the Texans added free agent Jimmie Ward who spent 9 years with the 49ers and played for DeMeco Ryans. He will give big support to Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre. Look out for Pitre to elevate his game even more in his second year.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

August 10 @ New England

August 19 Dolphins at NRG

August 27 @ New Orleans